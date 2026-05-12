Why Aldi Belgium keeps its flyer prices for fresh produce literally “vague”

In next week’s flyer, which is already available on the website, Aldi has blurred the prices for fresh food promotions. A new chapter in the tactical battle between Belgian supermarket chains.

Secrecy

From now on, Aldi will keep the prices of its fresh food promotions under wraps for a while longer: when the flyer for the following week is published on the website, prices for dry goods and non-food items are clearly visible, but prices for items such as vegetables, fruit, and meat are deliberately blurred, so that shoppers—and especially competitors—cannot yet see exactly which offers are in the pipeline.

The prices will only be revealed on the Sunday before the promotional week. It appears that the discounter wants to prevent competitors from anticipating upcoming promotions in this way. At the same time, this approach allows the retailer to quickly adapt and respond to competitors.

Tactical battle

It is the next move in the tactical battle between Belgian supermarket chains, and especially between the two German discounters. After all, fresh produce has become an increasingly important focus for both chains, with more space in the stores and in the weekly flyer. Just a few weeks ago, Lidl in Belgium changed the timing of its weekly offers, with promotions on fresh products starting on Monday, just like its rival Aldi.

Another factor at play here is the fact that the discounters’ market share—just like Colruyt’s—is suffering due to the widespread Sunday openings at competitors such as Delhaize, Carrefour, Albert Heijn, and Intermarché. Aldi and Lidl are fighting back with eye-catching promotions and price cuts. On Monday, Lidl announced another hundred price cuts; on Wednesday, the discounter will begin social dialogue with the unions regarding those Sunday openings. Aldi has also already announced that it intends to consider Sunday openings— much to the displeasure of the unions.