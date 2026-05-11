Delhaize opens Lion Fit fitness center at its headquarters

Delhaize has opened its own fitness center for employees at its headquarters in Kobbegem, near Asse. With Lion Fit, the supermarket chain aims to place a stronger emphasis on health and well-being in the workplace.

Extending a healthy lifestyle

The idea for Lion Fit only emerged late last year. Employer Branding Manager Thomas Camu explains to HLN that Delhaize first tested the concept with employees. “In November, we presented the plan for the first time and tested it with our employees,” he says. “The reactions were immediately positive.”

According to Illya Van Den Borre, SVP HR & Corporate Affairs at Delhaize, the project aligns with the retailer’s DNA. “Delhaize is known as a pioneer in healthy food, but we also want to extend that healthy lifestyle to our own employees,” says the spokesperson. Delhaize has previously organized sports initiatives such as a running crew and activities centered around cycling, padel, and soccer.

Registration is open

The fitness center features approximately 25 strength and cardio machines and also includes a separate area for group classes. Employees can take part in yoga, Pilates, and more intense workouts, among other activities. According to Camu, Delhaize is deliberately keeping the barrier to entry low. “The goal is for everyone here to be able to exercise at their own pace and level.”

Interest appears to be considerable. Approximately 3,000 employees work at the Kobbegem site. Even before the official opening, around 700 employees had already registered via the accompanying app, which also allows them to book group classes. On LinkedIn, Delhaize describes the new facility as “a modern and accessible place where we can exercise, challenge ourselves, and actively work on our well-being.”