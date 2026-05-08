Metro is growing amid restructuring challenges thanks to its delivery service

Wholesale group Metro increased its revenue and operating profit in the first half of the 2025/2026 fiscal year, despite headwinds from currency fluctuations and a major reorganization in Germany. The delivery business, in particular, drove growth.

Deliveries drive growth

Revenue rose by 2.9% to 16.1 billion euros in the first six months. Currency movements did weigh on the reported figures, mainly due to the weak Turkish lira: at constant exchange rates, growth came in at 3.5%. Adjusted EBITDA increased from 468 million to 493 million euros.