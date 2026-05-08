Europe - EN
Europe - EN
thumb
Written by Pauline Neerman
In this article
Share article
  • instagram
  • linkedin

Metro is growing amid restructuring challenges thanks to its delivery service

icon
Food8 May, 2026

Wholesale group Metro increased its revenue and operating profit in the first half of the 2025/2026 fiscal year, despite headwinds from currency fluctuations and a major reorganization in Germany. The delivery business, in particular, drove growth.

Deliveries drive growth

Revenue rose by 2.9% to 16.1 billion euros in the first six months. Currency movements did weigh on the reported figures, mainly due to the weak Turkish lira: at constant exchange rates, growth came in at 3.5%. Adjusted EBITDA increased from 468 million to 493 million euros.

More about... Food
See more
Most read
Follow RetailDetail