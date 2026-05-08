Another Belgian Intermarché is closing its doors

A clearance sale is currently underway at the Intermarché supermarket in Monceau-sur-Sambre: the store, a former Mestdagh location that failed to find a buyer, will soon close its doors for good.

More stores at risk

Customers reported the impending closure on social media, and the store’s management confirmed the news to Sudinfo: the location in Monceau, near Charleroi, will soon close its doors for good. This is a store from the Mestdagh network that had not yet found a buyer and was therefore being operated“on atemporarybasis”by the group. About a dozen other stores belonging to the retailer are in the same situation: if a buyer isn’t found soon, they will close before the summer.

In recent months, at least five Musketiers supermarkets in Belgium have gone bankrupt. They ran into financial trouble due to organizational chaos following the takeover of some eighty former Carrefour locations from the Mestdagh group. According to Intermarché management, those problems are now behind them, but several business owners are unable to clear the debt burden that has accumulated in the meantime.

In 2025, Intermarché in Belgium generated revenue of 1.97 billion euros, but also posted a loss of 46 million euros. By 2027, those losses should be a thing of the past. By 2030, Les Musketiers in Belgium are aiming for revenue of 3 billion euros and a 20% market share in Wallonia.