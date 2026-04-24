Fnac Darty reports strong online growth

Ahead of investor Daniel Kretinsky’s takeover bid, electronics retailer Fnac Darty is reporting modest growth in its home market of France, but strong results in Belgium, Portugal, and Spain.

Successful marketplace

In the first quarter of 2026, Fnac Darty’s revenue grew by 0.9% on a comparable basis and 1% in real terms to 2.3 billion euros. The gross margin improved by 10%. While sales in physical stores remained virtually stable, the growth is attributable to a 5.4% increase in online sales. Thanks in part to the success of the marketplace, online sales now account for 22% of total revenue.