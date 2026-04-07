EssilorLuxottica and Meta unveil new generation of smart glasses: a gimmick or the future?

Meta and EssilorLuxottica are introducing their second-generation “smart glasses”: equipped with AI, the glasses can now be operated completely hands-free, and there are also Oakley models designed for athletes. “We’re just past the ‘early adoption’ phase,” said Luca Strigiotti, Head of EssilorLuxottica Wholesale Belgium & Luxembourg.

Third strategic pillar

Seven million units—that’s how many Meta and Ray-Ban “smart glasses” flew off the shelves last year. The group isn’t revealing how many glassesmaker EssilorLuxottica expects to sell this year, though Luca Strigiotti notes that internal growth forecasts are expressed not in percentage points but in multiples.