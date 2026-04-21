Five facts about John Ternus, Apple’s new CEO

Apple is getting a new CEO for its 50th anniversary: John Ternus, who is also 50, will succeed Tim Cook, who is stepping down after 15 years at the helm. This time, the electronics giant has chosen a true “products man”: Ternus has built his entire career within the hardware division. But what else is there to know about the man?

1. Youngest member of Apple’s executive team

Ternus is an Apple veteran with 25 years of experience: he joined the company in 2001 and rose quickly through the ranks. He became a manager after just three years and a vice president in 2013. When Ternus was promoted to senior vice president of hardware engineering in 2021, he was the youngest member of the executive team.