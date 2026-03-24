Aldi Belgium is using a mobile coffee bar to recruit new employees

With its new recruitment campaign, “Come have coffee with your future coworkers,” Aldi in Belgium is looking to hire additional staff. Suitable candidates can go home right away with a “coffee contract.”

Looking for that personal connection

An Aldi coffee bar will be making stops at various stores and warehouses over the coming weeks to recruit new employees. Candidates can have an in-person interview over a cup of coffee and go home with a contract. In an era where job applications are increasingly digital, the discounter aims to lower the barrier to entry with this approach.

Last year, Aldi already held several test sessions, with a total of about 300 interested candidates showing up per session. “That immediately resulted in the first hires,” says Jodi De Greef, Manager of People Acquisition at Aldi Belgium. Now the discounter is rolling out the concept further. The principle is simple: candidates can sign up to meet potential future colleagues in person. They can immediately experience how an Aldi store operates and chat with HR staff and the regional manager over a cup of coffee. “If that conversation goes well, the candidate could have a contract in hand by the time they finish their last sip.”

“Today, applying for a job online seems like a given, but that’s not the case for everyone,” De Greef added. “Our recruitment concept, ‘Come have coffee with your future colleagues,’ offers an accessible way to immediately seek out that personal connection with direct colleagues.” ​ ​