In Court-Saint-Étienne, too, Intermarché Belgium is calling it quits

Following the news of the closure in Monceau-sur-Sambre, it appears that Intermarché Court-Saint-Étienne is also closing its doors. The retailer is shutting down stores acquired from the Mestdagh group for which no entrepreneur could be found.

Former Mestdagh location

The Intermarché store on Place Roi Baudouin Ier in Court-Saint-Étienne will permanently close its doors at the end of May. The mayor confirmed the news to Sudinfo. The closure comes as no great surprise: it is a former Mestdagh Group store that was acquired by Intermarché Belgium in 2022. The store is located in the catchment area of two other “historic” Intermarché locations, in Ottignies-Louvain-La-Neuve and in Corbais.

Les Mousquetaires were unable to find an independent operator for the store, which was being run by the group on an interim basis in the meantime. Several other stores in this situation will also have to close their doors in the coming weeks and months. According to our information, this includes the stores in Montignies-sur-Sambre and Fleurus, while the liquidation sale at the Monceau-sur-Sambre store is already underway.

Since the acquisition of some 80 former Carrefour supermarkets operated by the Mestdagh group from Gosselies, Intermarché has already closed several stores. Five also went bankrupt. Nevertheless, the group argues that the takeover was a good move with a view to the brand’s further growth in Belgium: Intermarché’s revenue grew by 6% last year, and Les Mousquetaires are aiming for 3 billion euros in revenue and a 20% market share in Wallonia by 2030.