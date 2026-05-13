[In the picture] Jumbo opens its 45th Belgian store

On Wednesday morning, Jumbo opened its 45th Belgian supermarket in Ingelmunster. It is the Dutch supermarket chain’s ninth location in West Flanders, where it also makes room for local products.

Plenty of competition

There is no shortage of choice for the residents of Ingelmunster: this new Jumbo is located in a retail park on Bruggestraat, near Delhaize and Lidl stores, with Albert Heijn, Aldi, and Spar also nearby. The supermarket covers 1,200 m² and offers parking for about 180 cars, shared with the other stores on the site. Customers can shop there seven days a week for their daily groceries: from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Jumbo Ingelmunster is run by entrepreneur Roos Jansen and her team of permanent employees, students, and part-time workers. “We want customers to feel truly welcome here,” she says. “With a strong local selection, competitive prices, and a strong focus on freshness and quality, we make a difference every day.”

“Strengthening the local community”

Local products and partnerships take center stage in the store. On the shelves, shoppers will find beers from nearby breweries such as Kasteelbrouwerij Vanhonsenbrouck, Martha Bier, and microbrewery Klondiker, as well as artisanal mustard from Willy Good and fresh cheeses from ‘t Groendal.

Ingelmunster is Jumbo’s 45th store in Belgium and its 9th in West Flanders. It is also the first store opening for Anrico Maat, who recently became director of Jumbo Belgium. “With this 45th store, we are taking another significant step in our growth in Belgium,” he says. “We remain committed to investing in customer focus, affordability, and a strong local character. Ingelmunster is a great example of this: a store that not only offers quality and affordability but also strengthens the local community.”

Later this year, Jumbo will open additional Belgian stores in Lokeren, Sint-Pieters-Leeuw (a 4,000 m² location), and Mortsel, among other locations.