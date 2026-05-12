[Interview] Packed with fiber: how Vondelmolen is reinventing gingerbread

With a new production line for high-fiber, ready-to-go gingerbread bars, Vondelmolen is entering the health and sports snack segment. A traditional breakfast product is getting a major makeover: “Fiber is the biggest trend in nutrition.”

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The new production line, which was presented last week to Flemish Minister-President Matthias Diependaele, is part of an ambitious investment and growth plan under which Vondelmolen will invest 10 million euros over the next five years. The family-owned company from Lebbeke, founded in 1867 and a market leader in gingerbread, aims to make a classic breakfast product appealing to a new, younger target audience.