Lotus begins expansion of original cookie factory in Lembeke

Lotus Bakeries is further expanding the production capacity of its factory in Lembeke to accommodate Biscoff’s global growth. CEO Jan Boone kicked off construction of an additional production hall at the site in East Flanders on Monday.

At the cradle

Lembeke was already home to the “largest European production site for cookies of a single brand,” and it is now set to grow even larger. All permits have now been secured, and construction has officially begun. Production at the new facilities is expected to start within two years.

According to Boone, the expansion is a logical consequence of the brand’s international growth. “This expansion feels like a very natural next step in the globalization of Biscoff,” he says. The factory has been producing Biscoff cookies for over ninety years and currently supplies mainly the European market. The sites in Thailand and the United States serve the Asia-Pacific and North and South America, respectively.

Better integration

Lotus Bakeries also emphasizes its commitment to the area surrounding the factory. The company is implementing low-noise technologies, additional noise-reduction infrastructure, tree replanting, and nearly one hectare of new green space. Through these measures, the group aims to better integrate the new building into the landscape.

The Lembeke-based cookie group generated revenue of 1.36 billion euros in 2025 and employs approximately 4,150 people. In addition to Biscoff, the portfolio includes brands such as Nakd, Trek, and Peijnenburg. The Boone and Stevens families control the company, which is also listed on Euronext Brussels.