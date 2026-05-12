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Written by Pauline Neerman
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Why Just Eat Takeaway owner is fully committed to artificial intelligence

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Food12 May, 2026

Prosus, the investment firm behind iFood, Delivery Hero, and —since last year— Just Eat Takeaway, is focusing on AI, innovation, and scaling up this year. Just Eat Takeaway in Europe and iFood in Brazil, in particular, play a key role in the group’s ambitions.

5,000 daily AI agents

Prosus has developed its own Large Commerce Model (LCM), trained on billions of transactions, that generates personalized recommendations. In Brazil, this has already led to a 75% increase in conversions via notifications at iFood and a significant reduction in customer acquisition costs.

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