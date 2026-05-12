[In depth] Competitors watch with bated breath as Lidl Belgium holds social consultations on Sunday openings

Social negotiations regarding Sunday openings will begin at Lidl on Wednesday. If the discount retailer manages to reach an agreement with the unions, it will increase the pressure on competitors Aldi and Colruyt.

Seven days a week

Back in March, Lidl announced that it wanted to hold exploratory talks with the unions to explore the possibility of Sunday openings. Now, formal social consultations on this matter will begin on Wednesday, May 13. Competitors are watching these talks closely, as the impact on the balance of power in the Belgian market could be significant.