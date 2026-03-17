Lidl Belgium is holding exploratory talks about opening on Sundays

Lidl Belgium is exploring the possibility of opening its stores on Sundays as well. The discount retailer has begun discussions with the unions on this matter. In doing so, the chain is following the example of its peers Okay (Colruyt Group) and Carrefour.

Changing customer expectations

“These discussions are part of broader trends in the retail market, where flexibility and changing customer expectations are becoming increasingly important,” spokesperson Isabelle Colbrandt told the Belga news agency. “As a retailer, we want to be prepared for the future. That is why we are working with our social partners to determine whether and how Sunday opening might be possible in the long term.” The union hopes to reach an agreement before the summer, while Lidl states that the discussions are in an “exploratory phase.”

If this happens, Lidl would be the first discount retailer in Belgium to open on Sundays. Since January, Okay, the Colruyt Group’s neighborhood store chain, and Carrefour’s integrated stores, including its hypermarkets, have also been opening on Sundays. Delhaize, Albert Heijn, Jumbo, and the independent Spar and Alvo stores are generally open on Sundays as well, and nowadays often even seven days a week. The Colruyt Laagste Prijzen and Aldi stores remain closed on Sundays.