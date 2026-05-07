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Written by Pauline Neerman
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Eroski surpasses the 6 billion euro revenue mark

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Food7 May, 2026

The Spanish supermarket chain Eroski closed the 2025 fiscal year with a milestone: revenue just surpassed the 6 billion euro mark. The retailer benefited from strong performance in the food sector, a growing online channel, and significant debt reduction.

Major financial restructuring

Eroski posted revenue of 6.081 billion euros last year, 196 million euros more than the previous year and representing nearly 3% growth. The operating result remained solid: EBITDA came in at 340 million euros, representing a stable margin of 5.9%.

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