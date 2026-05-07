Lidl changes course and launches Click & Collect

After years of hesitation regarding online grocery shopping, Lidl is now taking a major step in the opposite direction: the German discount retailer is launching a Click & Collect pilot project in Ireland.

Island as a springboard?

In Ireland, customers can now order their groceries online via the Lidl Plus app and then pick them up in the parking lot of their supermarket, reports Lebensmittel Zeitung. Customers pay a flat service fee of 4.99 euros per order and must spend a minimum of 30 euros. The product range includes more than 1,000 items, from fruits and vegetables to dairy, meat, and ready-to-eat meals. Only the weekly non-food promotional items are still missing from the selection.