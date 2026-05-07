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Written by Stefan Van Rompaey
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Belgian Aldi and Lidl stores will no longer sell tobacco; other chains still considering the matter

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Food7 May, 2026
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Now that Belgian supermarkets will once again be allowed to sell tobacco products starting next year, the question arises as to whether they will actually do so. Aldi and Lidl say a categorical “no,” while the other chains have not yet made a decision.

Consulting with franchisees

Following the recent ruling by the Constitutional Court, which declared the tobacco ban on supermarket chains larger than 400 m² invalid, supermarkets in Belgium will once again be allowed to sell cigarettes starting January 1, 2027, provided they are not displayed in plain sight. The question is: will they actually do so? Last week, retail federations Comeos and Unizo were still advocating for a ban on the sale of tobacco products to minors, following the example of the recently introduced ban in the UK.

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