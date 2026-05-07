[In the Picture] How Q8 is transforming gas stations into digital food markets

Q8 is opening its first Belgian digital food market at the Liège-Grétry gas station. By expanding its foodservice operations, the oil giant aims to attract customers not only during the morning and midday rush hours, but also in the evenings. The concept combines a compact kitchen with digital ordering platforms and home delivery.

Heading toward foodservice

At the Liège station, customers can now order meals online or via a digital kiosk, such as tacos, “crunchy chicken,” and “loaded potato wedges.” Sandwiches from Panos and products from the Delhaize Shop & Go are also part of the lineup. Deliveries are handled through platforms like Just Eat Takeaway, Uber Eats, and Deliveroo.