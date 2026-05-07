Deliveroo is adding a restaurant reservation service

Deliveroo is also becoming a booking platform. In London, the food delivery service is testing a new feature that allows users to reserve tables at restaurants directly through the app. This is the first major update since DoorDash acquired Deliveroo in 2025.

Dual integration

There’s a new wind blowing at Deliveroo: with Deliveroo Reservations, the platform is expanding its services from meal delivery to restaurant reservations. Users currently have access to real-time availability at hundreds of restaurants in London, according to RetailGazette. Reservations and cancellations sync automatically with the restaurants’ systems, without manual intervention.

The new service runs on SevenRooms’ restaurant software, and that’s no coincidence: last year, DoorDash acquired SevenRooms in addition to Deliveroo. DoorDash has since launched a similar reservation feature in the United States.

Point of frustration

Deliveroo explicitly positions the new service as support for restaurant partners outside the delivery channel. The platform aims to help restaurants attract more guests to physical locations, increase their visibility, and reach new customers. According to its own research, a large proportion of consumers experience frustration when searching for available restaurants.

According to the research, 73% of Londoners would dine out more often if making reservations were easier. For instance, 56% say they have already given up on spontaneous plans because of the effort it takes to find a reservation. Additionally, 60% dropped out because the search took too much time, while 51% use multiple platforms to book a table.

Deliveroo is currently rolling out the feature in London and plans to expand to other parts of the United Kingdom later this year.