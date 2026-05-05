LVMH plans to sell Marc Jacobs, Fenty Beauty, and more

LVMH is considering selling a range of brands, from fashion houses (Marc Jacobs) to cosmetics brands (Fenty Beauty) and even a prestigious winery. It would be one of the largest restructuring operations in the history of the French luxury group.

Buying breathing room

Bernard Arnault and “his” LVMH are known for their aggressive acquisition strategy, but now the luxury giant is moving in the opposite direction. According to The Financial Times, the group is looking to divest a handful of subsidiaries. The plans are a direct result of the steady decline in demand for luxury products, a trend that has been ongoing for over a year now.