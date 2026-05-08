Pharmacy chain Medi-Market sets its sights on the Netherlands: second store in The Hague

The Belgian drugstore chain Medi-Market is stepping up its expansion in the Netherlands. Following the opening of its first location in Maastricht last year, a second store is now opening in The Hague. Within five years, the up-and-coming chain aims to have 80 stores across the country, despite fierce competition.

“Naturally side by side”

The Netherlands is a logical next growth market, according to Cédric Antoine, CEO of Medi-Market. He says the first store in Maastricht proved that the concept is a hit there. “Maastricht was our testing ground,” he says on LinkedIn, to “understand the Dutch market and develop an offering that aligns with local customs.”