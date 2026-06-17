[In the picture] Long lines at the opening of Antwerp’s largest Albert Heijn

On Wednesday morning, Albert Heijn opened its largest supermarket in Antwerp on Boomsesteenweg in Wilrijk. It is the first store opening of the year and the Dutch supermarket chain’s 87th location in Belgium.

A strong region

In Wilrijk, Albert Heijn is moving into a 2,300 m² supermarket, a new building with 170 parking spaces, 50 bike parking spots, and a Bpost package kiosk where customers can easily pick up and send packages. The roof is equipped with solar panels, and the parking lot features two fast-charging stations for electric vehicles in collaboration with Eneco eMobility.

The store is operated by franchisee Pieter-Jan Vaes, who also runs Albert Heijn stores in Leuven, Merksem, and Schilde. “This store is a perfect fit for me,” he says. “I grew up in Edegem, live in Aartselaar, and visit Wilrijk very often. Boomsesteenweg is an iconic road that everyone in the region knows. It’s a prime location with enormous appeal. I’m incredibly proud that we’re able to open a brand-new Albert Heijn here. Everything is in place to make it a huge success.”

“Antwerp has been a particularly strong region for Albert Heijn for many years,” says Raf Van den Heuvel, general manager of Albert Heijn Belgium. “With this new store in Wilrijk, we’re building on that strong position. We’re seeing a lot of enthusiasm and are happy that this store will allow us to be even closer to our customers in the region.”