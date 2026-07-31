Europe - EN
Europe - EN
thumb
Written by Stefan Van Rompaey
In this article
Share article
  • instagram
  • linkedin

Canadian group Couche-Tard to acquire Polish convenience retailer Żabka

icon
Food31 July, 2026
Jakub Zerdzicki / Shutterstock.com

The Żabka brand will be retained

No deal for 7-Eleven

More about... Food
See more
Events
Most read
Follow RetailDetail