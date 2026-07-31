Canadian group Couche-Tard to acquire Polish convenience retailer Żabka
Jakub Zerdzicki / Shutterstock.com
- Carrefour Belgium is recruiting franchise candidates via WhatsApp and AI
To lower the barrier to entry for aspiring entrepreneurs, Carrefour Belgium is launching a digital application process based on artificial intelligence (AI). This is intended to make it easier to take the step toward running one’s own store.
- Ferrero merges Delacre and Michel & Augustin biscuit brandsFood30 July, 2026
Ferrero is merging the Belgian cookie maker Delacre and the French company Michel & Augustin into a single company. The Italian confectionery group aims to leverage cost efficiencies, accelerate innovation, and strengthen its position in the cookie market. Both brands will continue to operate separately.