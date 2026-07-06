Uber Eats slows down in Europe in favour of Delivery Hero

Uber Eats is putting its European expansion on hold, although it continues to eye German rival Delivery Hero. Presumably, the American food delivery service is keeping a low profile for now so as not to provoke the European competition regulator.

No seven new countries after all

Uber Eats is scrapping the bulk of its announced expansion plans in Europe. Back in February, the food delivery service announced with great fanfare that it would launch in seven new markets this year: Austria, Denmark, Finland, Norway, the Czech Republic, Greece, and Romania. That move was expected to generate $1 billion in additional gross revenue within three years.