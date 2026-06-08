Europe - EN
Europe - EN
thumb
Written by Pauline Neerman
In this article
Share article
  • instagram
  • linkedin

Decathlon employees on strike across France

icon
Leisure8 June, 2026

More than 1,000 Decathlon employees went on strike across France on Saturday to protest their wages. The action follows months of tension between the unions and management.

Demand wage negotiations

“Our purchasing power is declining, while the company’s results continue to improve,” the protesters say. Union representatives also complain about increasing workloads. According to them, job roles are becoming more complex while jobs are being cut, forcing employees to take on more tasks without additional pay.

More about... Leisure
See more
Events
Most read
Follow RetailDetail