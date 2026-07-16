Jumbo opens first hockey store in Belgium

Jumbo is opening yet another store in Belgium. This time, however, it’s not a supermarket but a sports store: its sister company, Jumbo Sports, is opening the country’s first Jumbo Hockey in Aartselaar.

“By hockey players, for hockey players”

The Dutch sports retailer will open its first Belgian location on Friday, July 24. The new store on Antwerpsesteenweg will cover 750 square meters and is set to become the largest specialty hockey store in the Benelux.

With its expansion into Belgium, Jumbo Hockey is capitalizing on the sport’s growing popularity, which has long been more widespread and mainstream in the Netherlands. According to the retailer, the selection of specialty hockey stores in Belgium remains limited as a result. The Aartselaar location will carry equipment from brands including Osaka, Reece, The Indian Maharadja, Adidas, Asics, Grays, and Ribbon.

Former international hockey player Shaunda Ikegwuonu will take the helm of the store. She played for the Belgian women’s national team, the Red Panthers, during the 2020–2021 season. “In the best specialty hockey store, hockey players help other hockey players,” says Ikegwuonu. “Because we’re active players or have played ourselves, we know exactly what equipment suits a player. We consider their preferences, position, playing style, and physical build to give everyone the best advice.”