French running store chain i-Run acquires Belgian industry peer Trakks

The French running retail chain i-Run is acquiring the stores and online store of the Belgian chain Trakks. With this move, the retailer—which already operates online stores abroad—will for the first time also have a physical presence outside its home market.

Six stores

The French running specialist i-Run has acquired the six physical stores and the associated online store of the Belgian running store chain Trakks, according to the business newspaper L’Echo. Trakks was founded by Christophe Thomas, who is now selling his company to the French retailer. The financial details of the acquisition have not been disclosed. Trakks has stores in Etterbeek, Uccle, Charleroi, Rocourt, Jambes, and Waterloo.

i-Run, founded in 2007 in France, currently operates 24 brick-and-mortar stores in its home market and is active online with web shops in France, Belgium, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Portugal, Austria, and Italy. The deal strengthens i-Run’s position in the Benelux market for running gear.