Colruyt Group invests five million in growing Bike Republic

A sale of the currently unprofitable bicycle store chain Bike Republic is no longer on the table for Colruyt Group: the retailer, which achieved solid growth in the past fiscal year, has just received a capital increase.

A turnaround year

Colruyt Group has increased the capital of its subsidiary Bike Republic by 5 million euros—an amount equal to the loss the bicycle store chain incurred in the fiscal year ending March 2025. This was reported by the website De Rijkste Belgen. The news is noteworthy because as recently as June of last year, the retailer stated that “all options were on the table” for the loss-making chain—a phrase that is usually a euphemism for an impending sale.

But that no longer seems to be the case. Bike Republic achieved a 9% increase in revenue last fiscal year, which is a solid performance in a bicycle market that is under pressure and undergoing further consolidation. “2025 was a turnaround year, and this year we’re continuing to build on our success,” said business unit manager Miek Vercouteren earlier this year in an interview with the website nieuwsfiets.nu. He is implementing a shift from a centralized, formula-driven management approach to local commercial management and sees an important role for repair shops and service points: every euro in sales generates seven years’ worth of repair shop revenue.

Bike Republic currently has 35 specialized stores and repair shops in Belgium.