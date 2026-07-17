Police raid Chanel, Moncler, and 9 other brands over exploitation allegations

Italian police recently raided the offices of eleven major luxury brands, including Bulgari, Chanel, Prada, Givenchy, and Dolce & Gabbana. The Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the brands for alleged violations of labor laws, involving Chinese workers employed through subcontractors under appalling conditions.

Dehumanizing Conditions

A large-scale investigation by the public prosecutor has once again brought to light countless cases of exploitation in the supply chains of major Italian fashion houses. According to the Italian business newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore, the brands outsource work to suppliers, who in turn subcontract to other parties. They then pass the work on to workshops, often in and around the Italian city of Prato, where mostly Chinese workers labor (and live) under dire conditions.