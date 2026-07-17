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Written by Pauline Neerman
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European ban on the destruction of unsold clothing and shoes takes effect

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Fashion17 July, 2026
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Starting 19 July, large companies will no longer be allowed to destroy unsold clothing, fashion accessories, and shoes. The European Union aims to prevent usable products from ending up directly in the waste stream.

Disposing of excess inventory

From now on, companies must sell excess inventory as much as possible, for example at a discount or through alternative sales channels. They can also donate the products to charities or social enterprises, repair them, refurbish them, or recycle them. Medium-sized companies have until July 19, 2030, to comply with the rules. Small businesses and micro-enterprises are exempt from the ban.

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