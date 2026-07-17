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Written by Pauline Neerman
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US and Chinese customers keep Burberry on track

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Fashion17 July, 2026
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Burberry continues its recovery thanks to strong growth in the United States and China. The British luxury group is benefiting from a renewed focus on trench coats, jackets, and scarves, even as the conflict in the Middle East is dampening tourist spending in Europe.

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For the first time in three years, the fashion house posted growth across all major product divisions. Outerwear, in particular, performed strongly. Burberry’s comparable store sales rose by 5% in the previous quarter, reaching 455 million British pounds (536 million euros).

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