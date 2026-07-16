Sports Direct owner too busy with acquisitions to provide profit forecast

Frasers Group is not providing a profit forecast for the 2027 fiscal year at this time. The group cites the uncertainty surrounding the attempted takeovers of Hugo Boss and the Australian Accent Group. However, the parent company of Sports Direct and Flannels did see its adjusted profit decline in the past fiscal year, despite higher revenue.

Strong international growth

Because Frasers is fully engaged in the potential acquisitions, the group does not consider it appropriate to provide a forecast for the 2027 fiscal year at this time. Hugo Boss has already stated that it considers the offer too low, and its management has called on shareholders to reject it. The Australian shoe retailer Accent Group, in which Frasers already holds a 22.9% stake, also advised shareholders to reject the proposal.