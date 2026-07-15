How Dr. Martens aims to become “the world’s most coveted shoe brand”

Dr. Martens is sticking to its projections for this fiscal year. Sales are on track, as is the company’s goal of becoming “the world’s most coveted premium footwear brand.”

New retail concept

The group says it is on track: the ambition to become “the most coveted premium footwear brand in the world” remains intact, with this year’s highlights including increased full-price sales in the United Kingdom and the DACH region, the launch of a new sandal line, the rollout of new retail concepts in major cities, and investments in technology.