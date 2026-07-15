Rabanne brings on Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing

Fashion brand Rabanne has appointed Olivier Rousteing as creative director. With the former Balmain designer, owner Puig is not only bringing in a distinctive creative vision, but also a large social media following and a proven track record in sales.

Will the Balmain Army follow?

Rousteing succeeds Julien Dossena, who left Rabanne in June after thirteen years. The 40-year-old Frenchman will present his first collection for the fashion house in March 2027 during Paris Fashion Week. According to Puig, his arrival marks “an important new step in Rabanne’s development.”