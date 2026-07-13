Omoda completes acquisition of Wehkamp: “The Dutch answer to international platforms”

The Dutch competition authority has granted the required approval for the acquisition of Wehkamp Retail Group by fashion retailer Omoda. The merger of the two companies will create one of the largest fashion and lifestyle retailers in the Netherlands.

“Four brands under one roof”

With approval from the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) , the acquisition announced on June 4 is now officially complete. Together, the two companies generate annual revenue of approximately 600 million euros. A new phase of growth is now beginning for the combined group, says Jan Baan, co-CEO of Omoda Brands.

“In recent years, we’ve completed more than 10 acquisitions, and we’re very proud to now be able to add Wehkamp and kleertjes.com to our group. The ACM’s approval marks the starting point for Omoda Brands. With Assem, Omoda, Wehkamp, and kleertjes.com, we now have four brands under one roof that complement each other perfectly. By combining Omoda’s boutique vision with Wehkamp’s logistical and technological scale, we are building the definitive Dutch response to international platforms. I therefore look to the future with great confidence.”

Strong annual results

Along with the completion of the acquisition, Wehkamp is also publishing its annual report for the previous fiscal year, which ran from April 2025 to March 2026. Revenue rose by 2% to 525 million euros. Thanks to strict cost control, adjusted EBITDA increased by 19.8% to 27.1 million euros, while operating income also improved significantly, moving from a loss of 2.1 million euros in 2024–2025 to a profit of 3.9 million euros over the past year.

“Wehkamp’s strong annual results underscore its solid foundation and confirm that the strategy we’ve implemented is paying off,” says Martijn Hagman, co-CEO of Omoda Brands. “We expect to be able to position Wehkamp and kleertjes.com even more clearly under Omoda Brands and, through the passion of this family-owned business, allow it to truly flourish once again. In the coming period, we will implement a joint strategy to reinforce this momentum.”