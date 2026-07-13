[Interview] Why shoemaker Floris van Bommel sticks to their craft: “The foundation remains”

Shoe factory Wed. J.P. van Bommel, that’s still the official name of the family business behind the Floris van Bommel shoe brand. And that’s a deliberate choice, says commercial director Pepijn van Bommel: the shoemaker has been modernizing for generations, without ever losing sight of the craft.

“Otherwise, you’ll end up in the archives”

Anyone who talks to Pepijn van Bommel about the future of shoe retail quickly ends up discussing the past. Not out of nostalgia, but because the history of Schoenfabriek Wed. J.P. van Bommel helps explain why the brand still invests in its own logistics and production in the Netherlands today. And why the headquarters in Moergestel, Brabant, also serves as a production workshop, warehouse, showroom, and museum.