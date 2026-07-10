Shein resumes preparations for an IPO in Hong Kong

Ultra-fast fashion company Shein is continuing its preparations for a potential initial public offering in Hong Kong. The process could begin within a few months, as soon as the Chinese securities regulator gives the green light.

One-third of the value

Shein aims to raise several billion U.S. dollars in the IPO, according to Bloomberg. However, the company’s valuation has dropped significantly since the initial IPO plans were announced: Shareholders previously pushed to lower the valuation to around 30 billion dollars. Four years ago, investors valued the company at 100 billion dollars.