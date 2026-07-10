French court bans Shein from selling counterfeit products bearing the Lacoste logo

Last Thursday, a French court issued a preliminary injunction prohibiting the Chinese e-commerce giant Shein from selling items featuring the famous Lacoste crocodile logo on its platform.

Risk of confusion

Pending a final ruling on the merits of the case, the Paris court has already issued preliminary injunctions that apply throughout the European Union. Shein is no longer permitted to sell clothing, jewelry, and fashion accessories bearing the well-known crocodile logo on its platform. The judge considers it likely that these items are counterfeit and sees a clear risk of consumer confusion.

Lacoste will receive provisional damages of 110,000 euros, and Shein must publish the ruling on its website and in its app for one month to alert consumers.

Shein has been under fire for some time, particularly in France, where a collaboration with the Parisian department store BHV sparked major controversy. BHV has since terminated that partnership. With a new law, the French government now aims to rein in so-called ultra-fast-fashion companies. An advertising ban will be implemented, and the targeted companies will be required to pay an environmental levy.