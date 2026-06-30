French anti-fast fashion law voted, but what exactly will change?

After 2.5 years of debate and refinement, the French law aimed at “reducing the environmental impact of the textile industry” has finally been approved. What was originally known as the “anti-fast fashion” law now explicitly targets only ultra-fast fashion platforms such as Shein, Temu, and AliExpress.

Who is “ultra-express”?

The French plans initially targeted the entire fast fashion sector, but the legislation now focuses on so-called “ultra-express platforms.” These are companies that bring products to market in very large volumes and sell items so cheaply that consumers see little reason to have worn-out items repaired.