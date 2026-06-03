Pepco Group sells Polish chain Dealz to an investor

Discount retailer Pepco is selling its loss-making Polish chain Dealz to a European retail investor. With this move, the group is withdrawing from the FMCG sector to focus on its core business.

Strategic transformation

Pepco has entered into a preliminary agreement regarding the sale of 100% of the shares in Dealz Poland to a newly established company founded by a specialized European retail investor. The retailer announced this in a press release. The group, which also sold its British subsidiary Poundland last year, wants to focus entirely on its faster-growing and more profitable chain Pepco, which specializes in textiles and general non-food items.