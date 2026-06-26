Zalando under investigation following About You acquisition

The German regulator is scrutinizing Zalando’s accounting. The fashion marketplace may have violated accounting rules in its reporting regarding the acquisition of industry peer About You.

Deal not in doubt

The German financial regulator BaFin is investigating Zalando’s consolidated financial statements for 2025 and the accompanying management report. In the financial statements, Zalando may have improperly omitted information regarding a transaction with a related party in connection with the acquisition of About You.