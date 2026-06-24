Valentino ends in loss afer a 15% drop in revenue

The Italian luxury group Valentino ended 2025 with a sharp drop in revenue and an operating loss. The slump is putting additional pressure on owner Mayhoola and minority shareholder Kering, which is still hesitant to take full control of the fashion house.

Luxury slows down, Valentino pays the price

Valentino was unable to shake off the slump in the luxury sector in 2025. The Italian fashion house saw revenue drop by 15% to 1.12 billion euros. Profitability looks even more worse: while Valentino posted an operating profit of 31 million euros in 2024, the company plunged 103 million euros into the red last year.