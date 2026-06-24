Superdry expands into Latin America and the Middle East

In addition to opening new stores in Europe ,Superdry also aims to expand its presence in Latin America and the Middle East. The company will also introduce additional brands, including a relaunch of its subsidiary label Bench.

Wider audience, same brand foundation

Superdry has a lot in the pipeline for the coming months. The fashion brand reports 10.2% growth on a like-for-like basis in wholesale, so CEO Julian Dunkerton wants to accelerate expansion through wholesale. In the longer term, the company aims to double in size within three to five years, the CEO told FashionUnited.