LolaLiza expands abroad through wholesale and e-commerce

Following the management buyout, LolaLiza has not only new owners but also new ambitions. In Belgium, management sees potential in 15 more regions. The chain also plans to make new inroads in France, the Netherlands, and Germany.

Another 15 in Belgium

“My dream is to become a European brand,” says CEO and co-owner Joachim Rubin in De Tijd. LolaLiza currently has 90 stores, 83 of which are in Belgium, two in Luxembourg, and five in France. The brand also sells through independent fashion retailers and online platforms such as Zalando. The chain now plans to focus its international expansion efforts primarily on these latter channels.