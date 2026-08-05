Shein worth only half as much at IPO
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- Kering turns to secondhand to lure back customers
Kering is exploring ways to sell pre-owned items from Gucci, Balenciaga, and Saint Laurent directly. The luxury group hopes to win back consumers who have turned away due to steep price increases, without compromising on exclusivity.
- AI drives Zalando’s profit growthFashion4 August, 2026
Zalando posted strong revenue and profit growth in the second quarter. The strong results are attributable to the acquisition of About You, the accelerated development of its business-to-business operations, and the use of artificial intelligence.