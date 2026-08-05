De Bijenkorf logistics partner hit by a cyberattack

A cyberattack on one of De Bijenkorf’s logistics partners is causing delays in orders, returns, and refunds. The department store is investigating whether the attackers were also able to access customers’ personal data.

From the logistics side

Hackers may have gained access to part of the online systems of one of De Bijenkorf’s logistics partners. The retailer itself refers to this as a security incident, but the blocked unauthorized access and the ongoing external investigation point to a cyberattack.

For now, the attack is primarily disrupting logistics operations. Customers should expect delays with orders, returns, and refunds. However, the stores, online store, and app remain available as usual.

Data breach not yet ruled out

De Bijenkorf is still investigating whether the attackers gained access to customers’ personal data. As a precaution, the department store has informed customers and reported the incident to the Dutch Data Protection Authority. As soon as the investigation provides more clarity, the retailer intends to provide further information to affected customers and take additional measures if necessary.

The logistics partner involved has since blocked access and implemented additional security measures. An independent external party is investigating the cause, the exact scope, and the potential consequences.

De Bijenkorf operates seven department stores in the Netherlands and online stores serving the Netherlands and Belgium. Its logistics operations are managed from the distribution center in Tilburg.