AI drives Zalando’s profit growth
Fashion4 August, 2026
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- El Corte Inglés accelerates international growth of its subsidiary chain, SferaFashion3 August, 2026
Sfera, the fashion chain owned by the Spanish department store group El Corte Inglés, opened 28 stores outside Spain last year, expanding the chain’s international retail network from 346 to 367 locations, primarily through franchising.
- [Analysis] Has the European outlet market peaked?
Europe currently has 195 outlet malls, which together account for nearly 3.24 million square meters of retail space. But growth has now stalled: hardly any new space is being added. Dozens of projects have even disappeared from the radar in recent years. Is the era of outlet malls over?