Puma limits loss, while revenue decline accelerates
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- [Analysis] Has the European outlet market peaked?
Europe currently has 195 outlet malls, which together account for nearly 3.24 million square meters of retail space. But growth has now stalled: hardly any new space is being added. Dozens of projects have even disappeared from the radar in recent years. Is the era of outlet malls over?
- Prada targets wealthiest customers while shrinking its store network
The Prada Group is focusing more on "big spenders"—as the wealthy continue to get richer—as well as on creative innovation at Versace and Miu Miu. Indeed, while revenue is posting double-digit growth, profits are under pressure.