Mud Jeans files for bankruptcy, hopes for a fresh start

The Dutch circular jeans brand Mud Jeans has succumbed to an excessive debt burden and has filed for bankruptcy. CEO Dion Vijgeboom hopes, however, that this is not the end of the story.

Historical debt burden

Vijgeboom, who has been leading the sustainable company since January, announced the news on LinkedIn. “Over the past months, our team worked tirelessly to build a sustainable future for this company. We believed there was a way forward. But despite all our efforts, the financial burden of historic debt ultimately proved too great to overcome,” he writes.

Mud Jeans, founded in 2012, has proven that circular fashion can be modern and appealing, he states. The brand pioneered jeans made from recycled cotton, introduced repair and buyback services long before they became the norm, and helped demonstrate that circularity is indeed achievable.

“We sincerely hope this bankruptcy is not the final chapter, but the beginning of a new one. We believe this brand, its products, its community and everything it stands for deserve a future.”